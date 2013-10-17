Steam Greenlight approves 37 more titles, including Ikaruga, TowerClimb, Steam Marines

Well that was quick. Ikaruga only shot its way onto Steam Greenlight the other day , and it's already emerged from the other end of the Valve's giant approvals machine, covered in a viscous, sticky substance it's probably best not to investigate too strenuously. It's joined by 36 other assorted things (most of them games), including sci-fi roguelike Steam Marines , platforming roguelike TowerClimb (not to be confused with Towerfall), and lots of other things that aren't roguelikes - if you can imagine such a thing.

The full list is below. There's some great stuff in here, including action-horror Source mod Underhell , retro platformer Tiny Barbarian DX , the beautifully illustrated adventure horror Neverending Nightmares (pictured above), and a hell of a lot more.