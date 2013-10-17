Popular

Steam Greenlight approves 37 more titles, including Ikaruga, TowerClimb, Steam Marines

By

Well that was quick. Ikaruga only shot its way onto Steam Greenlight the other day , and it's already emerged from the other end of the Valve's giant approvals machine, covered in a viscous, sticky substance it's probably best not to investigate too strenuously. It's joined by 36 other assorted things (most of them games), including sci-fi roguelike Steam Marines , platforming roguelike TowerClimb (not to be confused with Towerfall), and lots of other things that aren't roguelikes - if you can imagine such a thing.

The full list is below. There's some great stuff in here, including action-horror Source mod Underhell , retro platformer Tiny Barbarian DX , the beautifully illustrated adventure horror Neverending Nightmares (pictured above), and a hell of a lot more.

  • Aartform Curvy 3D 3.0

  • Alien Swarm FP

  • Axis Game Factory – AGF PRO v01.0

  • Blood of the Werewolf

  • CastleMiner Z

  • Elder Sign: Omens

  • The Fall

  • Fester Mudd: Curse of the Gold

  • The Fifth Day

  • FOTONICA

  • Fortress Forever

  • Fran Bow

  • Half-Life 2: Capture the Flag

  • Hot Tin Roof

  • Ikaruga

  • Infinity Wars

  • InkFish

  • J.U.L.I.A. Enhanced Edition

  • Metal War Online

  • Montague's Mount

  • Neighbours from Hell Compilation

  • Neverending Nightmares

  • Nightmares from the Deep: The Cursed Heart

  • Portal Remake Mod

  • Ravensword: Shadowlands

  • Real World Racing

  • RimWorld

  • Starship Corporation

  • Steam Marines

  • Tiny Barbarian DX

  • TowerClimb

  • The Sparkle 2: EVO

  • (un)Lucky7

  • Underhell

  • Universum: War Front

  • Violett

  • Wrack

See comments