Steam community update announcements continue with group page overhaul

It's day two of the Steam community update announcements , and the focus is on groups. It's no surprise that terribly good-looking people at Valve chose to feature the very best Steam group as its example.

The remodel presents information with tabbed pages, replacing the current one-page vertical organization, and introduces Group Discussions -- forums for each group, similar to the game-specific boards which we glimpsed in yesterday's Hub Page announcement .

The announcements will keep coming for two more days, and will include a closed beta date.