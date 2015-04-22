Starbound update brings pets, teleporters and slime caves

Starbound has received another stable update—the second to be released this year. That means new features, of course, but also a new Adjective Animal version name. Formerly on Upbeat Giraffe, the game is now running version Spirited Giraffe.

New features include a new planet bookmarking system, on-planet teleporters and ship pets—animals that correspond to the player's race choice, and that will investigate items and objects and generally be cute around the place. There are also new locations: the mysterious Ark, and a Slime Cave biome containing new items and furniture.

It's a big ol' set of changes, and you can see the full rundown over at Spirited Giraffe's patch post.