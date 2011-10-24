Popular

Star Wars: The Old Republic Collector's Edition has Sith lord statue, costs $149.99

http://youtu.be/XBEXsDcKDSs

Unboxing videos tend to be dull, unless you have a Jedi just off screen unpacking everything using the Force. See The Old Republic Security Key, official game soundtrack, the journal of Master Gnost-Dural, a galaxy map and a statue of Darth Malgus levitated before your eyes. In-game bonuses include a flare gun for setting Ewoks on fire, a mouse droid, a STAP hover-segway vehicle, your own personal holo-dancer, a training droid and access to the Collector's Edition in-game store.

The Collector's Edition is available to pre-order now from Game in the UK for £129.99, and Gamestop and Best Buy in the US for $149.99. That's a lot of money. You'd at least expect a working lightsaber for that sort of price, don't you think?

Tom Senior

