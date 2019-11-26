Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order update removes BD-1's unplanned stealth powers

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order's latest update sorts out the unfriendly world of Dathomir, home to rancors and Darth Maul's mates. A missing bridge that impeded progress has been found, players should no longer get stuck in its tomb, and a character who sometimes wouldn't appear has been glued to their spot.

Unfortunately for BD-1, the update also removed his powers of invisibility. Apparently the wee droid developed a stealth field and never told anyone. After finishing Bogano, some players reported that BD-1 would become invisible, but now that it's been fixed you'll once again be able to see your now less magical droid.

Check out the rest of the fixes below.

There was an issue that would sometimes cause BD-1 to turn invisible after completing Bogano. This has been fixed and everyone’s favourite droid will now be visible.

The Force bar has had its colour switched, making it easier to read.

You will no longer be able to glitch through a wall on Ilum.

An issue that caused the Spire of Miktrull from being raised has been fixed.

A missing bridge on Dathomir has been located, no longer blocking game progress.

Spheres can no longer get stuck in the wall within the Tomb of Eilram.

An issue preventing players from leaving the tomb on Dathomir has been addressed.

Fixed an issue that was preventing players from completing the Force Push tutorial.

Players can no longer bypass a specific area on Dathomir that requires double jump.

BD-1 will no longer disappear during a later section of the game.

Talking to BD-1 during the AT-AT scene on Kashyyyk will no longer break the scene.

There was an issue which prevented players from locating the double bladed lightsaber on Dathomir, this has been addressed.

Improved collision on Bogano.

Improved collision on Ilum.

Fixed an issue which would cause the player to die at the same time as another [spoiler] character.

Fixed an issue which would cause parts of the level to become affected by lightsaber throws during one of the fights with [spoiler].

Fixed an issue where players could become stuck on Dathomir after defeating [spoiler].

Fixed an issue from occurring where a character would not appear on Dathomir, and thus preventing players from progressing.

An issue preventing players from completing a sphere puzzle on Zeffo has been addressed.

The only thing that's been impeding my progress is a lack of motivation. I'm on the final stretch, but I'm not getting the itch to finish Cal's very vanilla Star Wars adventure when I've still got such a huge backlog of brilliant 2019 games (and 2018, 2017...) to finish. I'll miss the lightsaber, though.