Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order wants 32GB of RAM for 'recommended' performance

The system requirements for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order are now up on the Origin game page, and if you're hoping to play at recommended settings then you better be packing a lot of RAM in your rig.

The recommended specs are pretty high-end all the way around, but 32GB of RAM is a real eye-popper. Time flies and things change, but this is the first time I can recall seeing that number thrown around. At a glance, Gears 5, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Division 2, Borderlands 3, and Control all top out at 16GB, even at the "Elite Ultra" spec in the case of Breakpoint. Making it even more surprising is that the minimum required hardware is quite accessible, and comes in lower than the nearly two-year-old Final Fantasy 15.

Anyway, here's the breakdown.

The Peter Serafinowicz (minimum):

OS: 64-bit Windows 7/8.1/10

64-bit Windows 7/8.1/10 Processor (AMD): FX-6100 or Equivalent

FX-6100 or Equivalent Processor (Intel): i3-3220 or Equivalent

i3-3220 or Equivalent Memory: 8 GB

8 GB Graphics card (AMD): Radeon HD 7750 or Equivalent

Radeon HD 7750 or Equivalent Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce GTX 650 or Equivalent

GeForce GTX 650 or Equivalent DirectX: 11 Compatible video card or equivalent

11 Compatible video card or equivalent Hard-drive space: 55 GB

The James Earl Jones (recommended):

OS: 64-bit Windows 7/8.1/10

64-bit Windows 7/8.1/10 Processor (AMD): Ryzen 7 1700 or Equivalent

Ryzen 7 1700 or Equivalent Processor (Intel): i7-6700K or Equivalent

i7-6700K or Equivalent Memory: 32 GB

32 GB Graphics card (AMD): RX Vega 56 or Equivalent

RX Vega 56 or Equivalent Graphics card (NVIDIA): GTX 1070 or Equivalent

GTX 1070 or Equivalent DirectX: 11 Compatible video card or equivalent

11 Compatible video card or equivalent Hard-drive space: 55 GB

The requirements page doesn't suggest what kind of performance players can expect at either level, but I would expect (or at least hope) that if you're running at or higher than the Vader machine, it should basically be like having your monitor plugged into a tiny little ILM lab.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order comes out on November 15.