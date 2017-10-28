Final Fantasy 15's minimum PC specs are surprisingly accessible

Final Fantasy 15 will look fantastic if you've got a high-end rig (as Joe found out in his hands-on back in August) but there was concern that less powerful PCs might have trouble running it smoothly. Not so, according to the system requirements that came out yesterday on the game's Microsoft Store page.

The minimum recommended specs are a GTX 760 or equivalent, an i5-2400 or FX-6100 CPU and 8GB RAM. That should put it in play for most people.

For the recommended specs you'll need a GTX 1060, which most mid-range rigs will reach, but the CPU and RAM requirements might be a touch high for some: an i7 3770 or an FX-8350 alongside 16GB of RAM (admittedly, those CPUs are quite old, so hopefully a newer i5 should cut it).

Still, it's good to know that those with more budget builds will at least be able to play the game and have it run smoothly.

Maxing the game out will undoubtedly prove tricky: game director Hajime Tabata told Fraser at Gamescom that even Square Enix's monster GTX 1080 Ti build couldn't achieve 60fps at 4K with all the settings cranked up.

The PC version is set to become the definitive version of the JRPG, which first released on consoles last year. It will ship with improved graphics, a new first-person mode (which the developer is still working on), Steam Workshop support, all the existing DLC and support for 8K resolutions.

Final Fantasy 15 is due to release early next year.