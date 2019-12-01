Popular

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order mod turns Cal into the Joker

Thomas the Tank Engine next?

(Image credit: RussellJ)

Cameron Monaghan, the actor who plays Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, also played Jerome Valeska in Gotham—basically that show's stand-in for the Joker. Now you can Joker him up in Fallen Order with a mod that gives him green hair and greasepaint.

Look, that may make it slightly more fitting than the mod that turned Arthur Morgan from Red Dead Redemption 2 into the Joker, but it's still unsettling to have the Clown Prince of Crime running around with a lightsaber or interacting with a cheeky droid.

You can download it from NexusMods, which also hosts a few reshades and some other new looks for Cal, including a mustache

Here's our review of Fallen Order, by the way.

Jody Macgregor

Jody is that guy who will try to convince you to play some indie game you've never heard of with a name like Extreme Meatpunks Forever. He is also on a doomed quest to play every Warhammer game.
