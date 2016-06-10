Star Wars Battlefront's Bespin expansion is coming this month for season pass holders

We learned last month that the galaxy's smoothest cat and worst hat will be joining the Star Wars Battlefront party in the upcoming Bespin expansion. And now we know a little more, including when it will go live.

The update will add the two new hero characters mentioned above—Lando Calrissian and Dengar, if you missed them the first time around—each of whom will bring unique traits to the game. Dengar “thrives on being in a fight,” which is good since Star Wars Battlefront is basically one big, never-ending battle, and his DLT-19 rifle makes him the first hero in the game to wield a heavy blaster. Lando is handy with a gat too, “but his greatest talent comes from knowing the odds and using tricks against his enemies.”

The update will also include a pair of new weapons, the X-8 Night Sniper and EE-4 blasters, and new locations including Cloud City's Bioniip Laboratories and carbon freezing chambers. There will be new star cards, game modes, Hutt Contracts and other such good stuff, but we won't get details on that for awhile yet.

Star Wars Battlefront season pass holders can get their hands on the Bespin expansion on June 21, two weeks in advance of everyone else. Based on a quick glance at a calendar, that means the rest of us can start playing on July 5.

