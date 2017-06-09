Star Wars Battlefront 2 preorder bonuses include early beta access, new outfits

Ahead of tomorrow's unveiling of the first-ever Star Wars Battlefront 2 gameplay footage at the EA Play press event, Electronic Arts has revealed the game's preorder bonuses and confirmed that a multiplayer beta will take place ahead of launch.

Preordering any edition of the game will get you three days of early access to the beta, plus:

Instant access to an upgraded Epic Lightsaber Mastery Star Card for Yoda (available while supplies last)

Exclusive Star Wars: The Last Jedi outfits for Kylo Ren and Rey

Instant access to six hero and starfighter epic Star Cards: Power Reach and Solid Freeze for Kylo Ren, Far Sight and Deep Mind for Rey, andEnhanced Auxiliary Power and First Order ship upgrades for Starfighters

Instant access to Star Wars: The Last Jedi Millennium Falcon with updated sounds and appearance

Preordering the Star Wars Battlefront II: Elite Trooper Deluxe Edition will also net you three days of early access to the full game, plus upgraded versions of all four trooper classes.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is scheduled for release on November 17, while the EA Play event will take place tomorrow, June 10, at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET. A breakdown of all the major E3 pressers—including ours, which you don't want to miss—is available right here.