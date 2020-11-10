Spelunky 2 patch buffs golden boss, nerfs golden parachutes

Spelunky 2 is a roguelike about the unexpected interactions between characters and objects. At least, that's what I keep telling myself when horned lizards pinball me into an angry shopkeeper as he detonates my jetpack with a shotgun blast. The latest small update, 1.16.0, seems mainly aimed at cleaning up some unexpected interactions between Spelunky's people and pieces, but a couple of bigger changes lurk in the notes.

Let's start with the fun stuff:

Prevented giant frogs from killing ghosts

Ghost-like entities and jellyfish are now immune to curse

Added light to Mech's eyes

Gold parachutes will now drop a limited amount of gold

Nice to see golden parachutes finally getting nerfed. Take that, disgraced CEOs.

A couple other tweaks are meaningful, like the reining-in of spark trap hitboxes, one of the instakilliest late-game obstacles. But one other change entices me: "The jetpack flame now interacts with some entities." What could that be? Is this another secret being inserted into the game, or actually a meaningful tweak meant to nerf a valuable item? The jetpack, like previous versions of Spelunky, is a staple for high-level players because it allows easy backtracking. If the jetpack's blast ignites something new, that could throw players off of habits they've developed.

Otherwise, Olmec continues to be one of the most modified things in the game since launch, with this patch following 1.15.0's fairly dramatic changes to the boss fight with the floating golden head with yet more adjustments:

Increased horizontal margin of Olmec's second phase bombing

Olmec now only shoots bombs up to 3 times during its 2nd phase (resets when floaters are broken)

Olmec's phase 2 will now trigger even when falling over a push block

Clearly Derek Yu and the rest of his team want players to engage more with the golden god. Some initial shortcuts had players idling on a ladder while stage-two Olmec spat out infinite bombs, making it easy to practically ignore the boss in the second phase while waiting to push him down to the lava layer beneath. This should make Olmec more of an obstacle, which is certainly appropriate—he was the final boss of the previous Spelunky.

Here's XanaGear, one of the top Spelunky 2 players, talking through the update, along with the full patch notes.