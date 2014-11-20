Spec Ops: The Line 8k screenshot gallery

Pixel Boost is our weekly series devoted to the artistry of games, and the techniques required to run them at high resolutions. Gallery by James Snook.

How to run Spec Ops: The Line at 7680x4320.

First, you'll need to download and install GeDoSaTo. The 8K resolution is added by default, but you may want to adjust the scaling type used for Spec Ops. The post processing can be quite strong, so I recommend using the lanczos filter for a sharper downsample.

For the most part, the menu and UI for Spec Ops scales perfectly at 8K. The only issue you might run into is the much smaller crosshair. If you're downsampling from 4K, it won't be an issue. But at 8K, the crosshair becomes quite small.

Spec Ops does not feature a ton of fine details, but playing at a high resolution can still make a big difference. Here are two screenshot comparisons which shows the difference between playing at native 1080p, and playing at 8K downsampled to 1080p. You'll notice that thin objects become more detailed, aliasing is completely removed, and the bloom is not nearly as strong.

In order to capture the screenshots, I used a free camera I created in Cheat Engine. You can find a guide for that as well as other tips and tricks for screenshotting Spec Ops: The Line over on DeadEndThrills.

Spec Ops: The Line is not what I would call a graphical powerhouse. However, what it lacks in technical wizardry, it makes up for with a pleasing and colorful art style. As a bonus, it is not a very demanding game. You do not need SLI GPUs from the future to obtain a smooth framerate when downsampling.

Want to download the full-resolution 8k images? Click the "enlarge" button in the top-right corner, then right-click and save as.