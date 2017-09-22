South Park: The Fractured But Whole trailer mocks Kanye's 'Only One' videogame

South Park: The Fractured But Whole has gone gold, Ubisoft announced today, a bit of news that doesn't carry as much weight as it used to in this digital day and age. But it does bring with it a new "Game is Gold" trailer which has almost nothing to do with the game, but instead seems intended solely to mock the Only One videogame Kanye West announced in 2015.

The short, "I watched it so you don't have to" version is that Seaman (pronounced as you'd expect) brings the hero to help Kanye West, who is a gay fish, get his mother into Heaven. They ascend to the stars, where they guide Kanye's mom, who is also a fish and astride a rainbow-farting unicorn, navigate some Flappy Bird-style columns, after which she passes the pearly gates. F-bomb drops, and scene.

As with most things South Park, the trailer seems to have divided viewers into two camps, those who think it's grotesquely offensive, and those who think it's hilariously offensive. The "gay fish" is actually a callback to the 2009 episode "Fishsticks," so that's innocuous enough (relatively, anyway), but the depiction of Kanye's mother as a "mammy fish," as some NeoGAF commenters described it, has definitely raised eyebrows. At a bare minimum, it's in bad taste—although, again, that's South Park. Whether that stands up as a defense of the video, I leave to you.

South Park: The Fractured But Whole comes out October 17. We got some hands-on time with the game recently, and it's looking really good—and perhaps not as dead-set on offence as you might think. To give this new trailer some context, here's Kanye revealing the debut teaser for Only One (which, according to Business Insider, has been "in limbo" for over a year) last February.