South Park: The Fractured But Whole demos nose-mounted Nosulus Rift

Success in 2014’s South Park: The Stick of Truth, those of you who played will recall, was hinged upon your ability to make friends, master RPG-lite systems, and dispense with earthquake-evoking farts.

From what we learned so far of follow-up South Park: The Fractured But Whole, it’s to deliver more of the same however the intervening period has also seen the rise of virtual reality. As such, Ubisoft has apparently developed the Nosulus Rift—a “fully-immersive” nose-mounted device which allows you to properly “experience the power of the new kid.”

After “dozens of prototypes”, not to mention the testing of “thousands” of farts, the following demo depicts the final outcome:

“In South Park: The Fractured But Whole you are playing the new kid in town, the hero,” explains Ubisoft San Francisco’s Jason Schroder there. “One of your special abilities is the power of your ass. The only way to help people experience that strength is to really make sure that they can feel it, and that means getting really close.”

South Park: The Fractured But Whole is due December 6. There’s, um, no word on when we’ll see Nosulus Rift on store shelves, nor how much it’ll cost. Is it even real? Well, it's being demoed for the first time at Gamescom, so we'll try and get our Gamescom correspondent Samuel Roberts to try it out next week. Lucky him.