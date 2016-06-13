South Park: The Fractured But Whole gets a new trailer and release date

A new cinematic trailer and accompanying footage debuted at Ubisoft’s E3 presser for the crass, comedic RPG, South Park: The Fractured But Whole. Get it?

Matt Stone and Trey Parker, the creators of South Park, gave a quick rundown of the story: you’re still the new kid from The Stick of Truth, which was a parody of fantasy tropes, but The Fractured But Whole is a jokey take on superhero movies.

The demo starts in what looks like the kid heroes’ home base, located in, appropriately, Cartman’s basement. From there, Cartman walks the new kids through creating a superhero persona on “Coonstagram”.

There’s more emphasis on defining your character, a “more spiritual game” that digs into creating your own tragic backstory. Your backstory is that your parents had sex. Cartman doesn’t get it.

Combat was detailed, “a big 4.0 version of Stick of Truth”—it’s still turn-based, but now it involves space and time. The field is grid-based, which means you can take advantage of cover, enemy positions, and environmental props. You can also use time powers to rearrange the turn order and pull off special moves. Some of them involve farts.

South Park: The Fractured But Whole will be released December 6th.