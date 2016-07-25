South Park: The Fractured But Whole dev diary promises more powerful farts

In South Park: The Stick of Truth, the playable character boasted the handy ability to fart powerful magic. In its follow-up The Fractured But Whole, which is scheduled to release later this year, farts will be even more powerful and they'll be capable of a larger variety of devastating moves.

In the developer diary below, Trey Parker and Matt Stone speak at length about the new game, which casts the player as a make-believe superhero. Some of the more interesting points include a more tactical approach to combat, meaning it'll be closer to something like XCOM than, say, Final Fantasy.

South Park: The Fractured But Whole releases December 6.