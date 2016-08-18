Sorcerer King: Rivals, a standalone expansion to Stardock's 4X strategy game, is coming next month

In Stardock's 4X strategy game Sorcerer King, you play as the leader of a small city-state who's struggling to prevent the mighty, titular Sorcerer King from gaining ultimate power, taking over the world, and ascending to godhood—while at the same time dealing with the sometimes petty, shortsighted shenanigans of your fellow small-time bosses. The standalone expansion announced today, Sorcerer King: Rivals, maintains that asymmetric setup, but adds a twist: Now you're out to seize godhood too, and everyone else is determined to stop you.

Sorcerer King: Rivals will feature two new factions, the Frozen Realm and the Necromancers, each with its own sovereign, spells, units, and abilities, and a trio of powerful new lieutenants that have joined the Sorcerer King's army. New quests have been added, and there's also a new quest editor and Steam Workshop integration. But the real hook is the new Ascension Victory condition: Instead of destroying the magical shards the Sorcerer King is searching for, you can collect them yourself, cast the Ascension spell, and beat him to the divinity punch.

Of course, there's a downside to all of this: The Sorcerer King's ascension to godhood will mean the end of the world (which is why you're trying so hard to stop him), and so will yours. Tough call to make there.

Sorcerer King: Rivals is set to come out in September. Details are up at sorcererking.com.