Sniper Elite 3 trailer shows the tools of your trade

I had problems with Sniper Elite V2 , a game that seemed to think the best environment for long-distance ballistic action was a series of small corridors. But the premise remains strong: sneaking, stalking and sniping around a World War 2 battlefield, setting up all manner of stealth shenanigans with which to neutralise enemy soldiers. With Sniper Elite 3, the hope is that Rebellion will move the series' action into a more open environment. Judging from this new four minutes of game footage, that's exactly what they've done.

Sniper Elite 3 promises to be more of a sandbox than previous games, and not just because it's set in Africa. For more on how Rebellion are improving on the past, check out Andy's recent preview. Sniper Elite 3 is due out on June 27.