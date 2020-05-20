The Sims 4 cheats: Every cheat code you need to play God

The basic Sims 4 experience is great and all, but why be bound by the limitations of mere mortals? With Sims 4 cheats, your toolset as a creator can truly open up. Whether you want to grab some extra cash for a complete remodel, need certain skills for your sims, or want to build without worrying about the pesky grid, there's basically a cheat for everything. Play God without worrying about pesky little things like death.

This guide has recently been expanded with cheats from the most recent Sims 4 expansion, Tiny Living. Check further down for cheats specific to Tiny Living and the expansions for The Sims 4. Most expansions and game packs for The Sims 4 come with their own cheats for the traits, jobs, and deaths unique to that pack.

Want to expand your game further? There's always our roundup of the best Sims 4 mods .

How to use Sims 4 cheats

To use standard Sims 4 cheats, hold Ctrl + Shift + C while in game to open the cheat console. Type your chosen cheat codes into the text field that opens.

For cheats marked as "shift click," you'll first need to type "testingCheats [true/false]" into the cheat menu. With testing cheats on, you can unlock some new Shift-Click menu options on Sims, objects, or the ground.

With testingCheats active, you'll be able to move Sims between families, fill up their needs and happiness bars, dirty or clean up objects, and teleport Sims anywhere you like, among a few others detailed below.

Sims 4 cheat codes

Shift + Click Sims 4 cheats

After typing testingCheats true in the cheat console, Shift+Click on Sims and objects for the following effects:

Cheat Need > Make Happy: Sets all your Sim's motives to full and mood to Happy

Sets all your Sim's motives to full and mood to Happy Cheat Need > Enable/Disable Need Decay: Allows or stops Sims from Need changes

Allows or stops Sims from Need changes Reset Object : Works on Sims and objects to reset their status

: Works on Sims and objects to reset their status Add to Family: Adds a Sim not in your family to it

Adds a Sim not in your family to it Modify in CAS: Modify the Sim in Create-a-Sim aside from name and inherited traits

Modify the Sim in Create-a-Sim aside from name and inherited traits Make Dirty/Clean: Use on an object to make it dirty or clean

Use on an object to make it dirty or clean Teleport Sim: Shift+Click on the ground to teleport a Sim to that point

Shift+Click on the ground to teleport a Sim to that point Make head: Use on an object to stick it on top of your Sim's neck like a horrible chimera

Sims 4 money cheats

(Image credit: EA, The Sims Studio)

Spending all your money on groceries and bills is too much like real life. Why make your Sims start at the bottom when it's way more fun to start at the top? Enter any of these Sims 4 money cheat keywords into the cheat console to instantly gain stacks of cash.

kaching: get 1,000 simoleons

get 1,000 simoleons rosebud: get 1,000 simoleons (for The Sims veterans who remember it)

get 1,000 simoleons (for The Sims veterans who remember it) motherlode: get 50,000 simoleons

get 50,000 simoleons Money [#]: change household simoleons to an exact number

change household simoleons to an exact number FreeRealEstate [on/off]: enter this in neighborhood or world view to make all lots free

enter this in neighborhood or world view to make all lots free household.autopay_bills [true/false]: Turn household bills on and off.

Sims 4 build and buy mode cheats

modebb.moveobjects: Ignore placement rules for objects and put them anywhere you like

Ignore placement rules for objects and put them anywhere you like bb.showhiddenobjects: Buy hidden objects

Buy hidden objects bb.enablefreebuild: Build anywhere, even on locked lots

Build anywhere, even on locked lots bb.ignoregameplayunlocksentitlement: Buy items locked by careers

With an object selected you can also press Shift + [ or Shift + ] to make an object smaller or larger.

(Image credit: EA)

Sims 4 live mode cheats

Things have a way of going entirely sideways in The Sims 4 when you lose track of time. Here are some cheats to get you out of (or into, if that's your thing) sticky situations:

resetsim [firstname lastname]: Resets a stuck Sim

Resets a stuck Sim sims.give_satisfaction_points [#]: Gives a Sim an amount of satisfaction points

Gives a Sim an amount of satisfaction points fillmotive motive_[motive]: Fills the specified motive, valid for: Bladder, Energy, Fun, Hunger, Hygiene, Social

Fills the specified motive, valid for: Bladder, Energy, Fun, Hunger, Hygiene, Social sims.fill_all_commodities: Fills the motives for all Sims in the household

Fills the motives for all Sims in the household aspirations.complete_current_milestone: Completes a Sim's current aspiration goal and awards the matching points

To max out your Sim's skill in a specific area use stats.set_skill_level Major_Logic 10. Of course you can also set the value to something other than 10 if you don't want to max it out. Substitute "Major_Logic" for any of the following other skills:

Major_HomestyleCooking

Major_GourmetCooking

Major_Bartending

Major_Charisma

Major_Comedy

Major_Fishing

Skill_Fitness

Major_Gardening

Major_Guitar

Major_Piano

Major_Violin

Major_Handiness

Major_Mischief

Major_Painting

Major_Photography

Major_Programming

Major_RocketScience

Major_VideoGaming

Major_Writing

For your child Sims, substitute with Skill_Child_[Creativity/Mental/Motor/Social] all of which also max out at 10.

After your Sims are all skilled up, you can also give them free promotions or add new careers.

Use careers.add_career [career] to add careers with names like "Actor", "Painter", "Writer", and so on.

careers.promote [career] and careers.remove [career] work in the same way to get a promotion or remove your Sim's job. You can also use careers.retire [career] to quit your job and collect a weekly pension.

(Image credit: EA)

Sims 4 friendship and romance cheats

If your Sims have the same problem making friends that I have in real life, the cheat console code relationship.introduce_sim_to_all_others will instantly introduce your Sim to all their neighbors.

For an even easier icebreaker, relationships.create_friends_for_sim will spawn a new Sim on the lot already already friends with yours.

If you need more specific friendship (and romance) control, use the following to add and subtract from relationships between two Sims:

modifyrelationship [YourSimFirstName] [YourSimLastName] [TargetSimFirstName] [TargetSimLastName] 100 LTR_Friendship_Main

Substitute "Friendship" for "Romance" to change romantic relationship values. Positive values will increase a relationship, while using a negative value (ex: -100) will decrease it.

Kill and un-kill your sims

To save your Sims from death entirely, use death.toggle [true/false]. For all your other deadly designs, use the following:

sims.add_buff Ghostly will turn your sim into a ghost for 4 in-game hours.

In the Sims 4 Vampire expansion, you can kill your fanged sims with stats.set_stat commodity_Vampire_SunExposure -100. You can also turn a regular Sim into sun-killed vampire with traits.equip_trait Vampire_Sun.

In the Seasons expansion there are a few ways to kill and resurrect your sims with seasonal effects. Use traits.[equip/remove]_trait Ghost_Overheat to create or undo a Sim who has died of heat. You can also substitute "Overheat" for "Frozen" or "Lightning". In the Jungle Adventure expansion you can use "poison" instead.

For death and resurrection cheats related to other expansion packs, check the sections below!

Sims 4 UI cheats

Use these handy UI cheats to remove game elements from your view or add extra utilities:

headlineeffects [on/off]: Enables or disables headline effects like plumbobs and speech bubbles

Enables or disables headline effects like plumbobs and speech bubbles hovereffects [on/off]: Disable hover effect when you mouseover a Sim

Disable hover effect when you mouseover a Sim fullscreenToggle: Makes the game fullscreen/windowed

Makes the game fullscreen/windowed fps [on/off]: Display the fps on screen

Tiny Living cheats

(Image credit: EA, Maxis)

You know those neat new Murphy Beds that come in the Tiny Living stuff pack? Turns out your Sims can die by being crushed beneath them if their Handiness levels are too low. Here's how to un-kill (or kill) your sims by Murphy bed.

traits.[equip/remove]_trait trait_Ghost_MurphyBed

Discover University cheats

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

Discover University Career cheats

Get promoted in any of the school-specific careers and part time jobs. You can also use careers.[add/remove]_career [Education/Engineering/Law] to get the job you'd like.

Careers.Promote Education - promotes your Teacher or Professor

- promotes your Teacher or Professor Careers.Promote Engineering - promotes your Mechanical or Computer Engineer

- promotes your Mechanical or Computer Engineer Careers.Promote Law - promotes your Judge or Private Attorney

Discover University skill cheats

Use either of the two cheats below to set your desired level in Discover University's two new skills.

Stats.Set_Skill_Level Major_Robotics [#] -

- Stats.set_Skill_level Major_ResearchDebate [#]

Shift+Click cheats for Discover University

After typing testingCheats true in the cheat console, Shift+Click on your Sims in Live Mode to enroll in university immediately.

Shift click on a Robotics Table to "Spawn Crafting Supplies" which will give you 50 of everything in the current Sim's inventory.

Island Living cheats

(Image credit: EA)

The most recent Sims 4 expansion, Island Living, has plenty of cheats for altering the new careers and traits that it adds. We've listed many of them here!

Becoming a merperson

traits.[equip/remove]_trait trait_OccultMermaid: Turn your Sim into a merperson or back into a normal Sim

Turn your Sim into a merperson or back into a normal Sim traits.equip_trait_OccultMermaid_MermaidForm: Toggles a mer tail on land

Island Living Career cheats

Get promoted in any of the island-specific careers and part time jobs:

careers.[add/remove]_career Conservationist: Add or remove the Conservationist career

Add or remove the Conservationist career careers.promote Conservationist: Get promoted in the Conservationist career

Get promoted in the Conservationist career careers.promote PartTime_[Diver/Fisherman/Lifeguard]: Get promoted in the part time job of your choice

Get promoted in the part time job of your choice careers.promote Teen_Lifeguard: Get promoted in the Lifeguard job as a Teen

Island Living Trait cheats

Use trait.[equip/remove]_trait [trait name] to equip or remove any of the following Island Living traits:

(Yes, the "trait_" at the beginning IS a part of the trait's name!)

trait_BeachBum_LaidBack: Laid back Sims never become tense

Laid back Sims never become tense trait_Hidden_IslandAncestor_Elemental: Island Ancestor Sims can increase the quality of plants and...summon volcanic bombs?

Island Ancestor Sims can increase the quality of plants and...summon volcanic bombs? trait_NaturalSpeaker: Natural Speakers are great at rubbing elbows and enthusing other Sims

Natural Speakers are great at rubbing elbows and enthusing other Sims trait_FriendOfTheSea: These Sims become friends with dolphins and merpeople easier than others

Shift+Click cheats for Island Living

After typing testingCheats true in the cheat console, Shift+Click on your Sims in Live Mode to give them tans and burns or lock the current sun-affected tint of your Sim's skin.

Start the party with an eruption

On a lot with the "Volcanic Activity" trait, use volcanic_eruption [small/large] to make lava bombs rain from the sky onto your lot.

Get Famous cheats

(Image credit: Electronic Arts, Maxis)

Getting more famous in Get Famous

If you want to climb the fame ladder, you can use the super simple famepoints [#] which will add the number of fame points to your currently selected Sim.

Get Famous career, skill, and trait cheats

Before you work on getting promoted you can also use careers.[add/remove]_career [Actor.DramaClub] if you've not started your path to stardom the non-cheat way.

careers.promote Actor - promotes your Sim in the acting career

- promotes your Sim in the acting career careers.promote DramaClub - promotes your kid Sim in the Drama Club

You'll also want to set your skill levels for the Get Famous pack if you're in a bind.

stats.set_skill_level Major_Acting [#] - Acting skill maxes out at 10

- Acting skill maxes out at 10 stats.set_skill_level Minor_Media [#] - Media Production maxes out at 5

Last up, you might want one of the special traits that your Sims can have as part of Get Famous.

traits.equip_trait WorldRenownedActor - Renowned actors never fail at an acting action

- Renowned actors never fail at an acting action traits.equip_trait UnstoppableFame - Unstoppable Sims never experience Fame decay over time and aren't ruffled by Paparazzi.

Seasons cheats

(Image credit: EA)

Cheats for changing the season

You can't change the season at will after creating a new world, so you'll have to use a cheat instead. Or, you know, live through each season in Live Mode but that would take way too long.

Use seasons.set_season [#] to change it at will. Each season is represented by a number:

Summer: 0

Fall: 1

Winter: 2

Spring: 3

You can also use seasons.advance_season to go forward in time by just one season.

Seasons death cheats

To kill your Sims in Seasons-specific ways, use the cheat traits.equip_trait [trait] to turn them into a ghost killed by any of the following:

Ghost_Overheat

Ghost_Frozen

Ghost_Lightning

You can use traits.remove_trait [trait] to un-kill your Sims in the same way.

Seasons skills, careers, and traits

Use careers.promote [career] to rank your Sim up in one of the Seasons careers:

Adult_Gardener : Levels up your Botanist or Florist

: Levels up your Botanist or Florist Scout: Levels up your Teen or Kid Sim in the scouting line

Use stats.set_skill_level [skill] [#] to set your Sim's proficiency in these Seasons skills:

statistic_skill_AdultMajor_FlowerArranging : Max level for Flower Arranging is 10

: Max level for Flower Arranging is 10 Hidden_Skating 5: Max level for skating is 5

With traits.equip_trait [trait] you can also make your Sims invulnerable to some Seasons-specific damage types (like lightning strikes). Here are all the traits you can equip in Seasons:

Stormchaser : Your Sim loves terrifying weather!

: Your Sim loves terrifying weather! Waterproof : Your Sim won't get wet, even in the rain.

: Your Sim won't get wet, even in the rain. IceMan : Iceproof Sims are negatively affected by the cold.

: Iceproof Sims are negatively affected by the cold. BurningMan : Burnproof Sims love the heat.

: Burnproof Sims love the heat. HeatAcclimation : Acclimated Sims are slightly less affected by hot conditions.

: Acclimated Sims are slightly less affected by hot conditions. ColdAcclimation : Same goes for cold acclimation.

: Same goes for cold acclimation. ScoutingAptitude : Your Sim will earn Scouting experience faster.

: Your Sim will earn Scouting experience faster. FatherWinterBaby: Your Sim is...Santa's baby?

Cats & Dogs cheats

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

Pets skills, careers, and traits

Sims 4: Cats & Dogs adds the Veterinarian career and several pet-related traits. Here's how to set them to your liking for your animal aficionados. Remember to first use testingcheats true before the rest of these cheats!

Use stats.set_skill_level [skill] [#] to change your Sims' level in these pets abilities:

Major_Vet: The veterinary skill tops out at 10.

The veterinary skill tops out at 10. skill_Dog: Your Sim's ability to train pets goes up to 5.

You can use traits.equip_trait Attraction to have your Sim's relationships with animals begin at a higher level.

You can use the following cheats to change your Sims' status in the Vet career path:

careers.add_career Vet

careers.promote Vet

careers.remove_career Vet

careers.retire Vet

Killing and un-killing your pets

traits.equip_trait Ghost_OldAge [Pet ID] will turn your pet into a ghost if you are either an absolute monster or (spoiler alert) attempting an elaborate Sim version of John Wick. To get your pet's ID (you monster), use sims.get_sim_id_by_name [PetFirstName] [PetLastName]

You should also be able to resurrect your pets with traits.remove_trait Ghost_OldAge [Pet ID].