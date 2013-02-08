SimCity to get second closed beta soon

SimCity's second closed beta will go live next Saturday February 16 at 2PM GMT, offering an "enhanced version" of the one hour trial we got a couple of weeks ago. You can sign up for a chance to participate now on the SimCity beta page, though you'll have to do that before Monday to have a chance.

Planning on buying SimCity? How would you like to pay more for the same game? Well, the limited edition will give you that opportunity, but Maxis have thrown in the Heroes and Villains set to make it a bit more tempting. That'll let you introduce superheroes and super villains into your towns, though when I played it I polluted my town to the extent that most of my citizens deduced that I was a super-villain so I CRUSHED THEM. None shall defy the might of the Mayorinator.

You can hear more about all that on the latest PC Gamer UK podcast. Meanwhile, busy your idle eyeballs with a heroes and villains trailer, replete with stomping robots and deadly laser beams. SimCity is due out on March 5 in the US and March 7 everywhere else.