Sign in to Twitch Prime this month and get 10 free games

Trying to catch up with all the games you missed in 2019? Well, Twitch Prime has just made your list just a little bit longer. If you sign in to your Twitch Prime account during January you'll get access to a bundle of ten games for free. Claiming these games means that they are yours to keep forever even if you decide to unsubscribe from Prime in the future.

Here's a list of the ten games: Heave Ho, Gato Roboto, Witcheye, Ape Out, Enter the Gungeon, Splasher, A Normal Lost Phone, Kingdom: New Lands, Anarcute, and Dandara.

Looking over the list there are some great indie gems. Ape Out is Devolver Digital's bombastic and bloody action game about a gorilla who wants to escape the confines of an experimental facility. Long Hat House's gravity-defying Metroidvania Dandara will have you bouncing off the walls, quite literally. And A Normal Lost Phone puts you in the role of a digital detective as you snoop through a stranger's phone to learn more about their life.

Was your New Year's resolution to game more? Good, us too. We've got 10 free games with #TwitchPrime this month including Dandara, Anarcute, & more new Jan titles, PLUS you can still get #EnterTheGungeon & other @devolverdigital games!Claim now --> https://t.co/LFIUc2M9qo pic.twitter.com/tF5Wl4qYtcJanuary 2, 2020

Twitch Prime is a monthly subscription service that gives you access free games, exclusive in-game loot, and access to Twitch.tv for £7.99. To find out more check out Twitch's official site.