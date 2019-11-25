Here's where to pick herbs in Shenmue 3 to make yourself some quick cash

Looking for some Shenmue 3 herbs? Finding herbs is a great way of making some quick cash, especially in the early game. You can pick up herbs for free around Bailu Village, if you know where to look. There are also maps you can acquire to help point you in the right direction, but you can sidestep that by checking out the following guide.
Once you have them you can sell your herb sets to line your wallet for the tasks ahead. But, where are they all? Find out more with this Shenmue 3 herb locations breakdown.
How to find Shenmue 3 herbs
You’ll be able to start looking for herbs as early as the second day in Shenmue 3—after Shenhua points out a stalk of licorice you can pick along the road. Various herbs are available to be found in the village, and different herb sets yield different amounts of Shenmue 3 money. Some of the best combinations can net you upwards of 300 or 400 Yuan.
But here's the best part: the herbs are practically everywhere. If you head off the beaten paths of Bailu Village and explore the fields and behind houses, you’re bound to find some herbs to pick. When you get near some, a red circle appears above it to indicate that the plant is ready to be plucked.
There are also a few free herb maps you can get to help you in your search. You can pick up two herb maps right outside Tao-Get, and two more outside of Kong Mei Goods in Panda Market. If you haven't unlocked the latter area yet, just keep plugging through that main story until you do.
All Shenmue 3 herbs locations we know so far
Want an idea of where to look for a specific herb? I have you covered. Note: this list is a work in progress, so it doesn't include every single herb spot yet. However, I'm scouring the world of Shenmue as you read this, and the list will be complete before you've completed a game of Shenmue 3 hide and seek . Maybe.
Anyway, here are the herb locations we know so far:
Licorice
- Village Square, near the Pail Toss game
- Between two rocks on the path between the Bridge and the Dojo
- Right off the path, before the hill up to the Dojo
- In the field behind the Dojo
- Langhuishan, in the cow pasture
- Behind Tao-Get
Poria Cocos
- Village Square, past the restaurant and down the path to the right a bit
- Behind the rice paddies next to the Dojo
Crow Dipper
- Langhuishan, right past the cow pasture
Ginger
- On the path just past Joy Park
- Near the blue boats near Verdant Bridge, on the village’s side of the water
- Right outside Village Square, near the signpost
- Behind a rock off the path between the Bridge and the Dojo
Jujube
- On the path between Joy Park and Verdant Bridge
- Right off the path, before the hill up to the Dojo
- Langhuishan, in the cow pasture
- In the Sunflower Grove maze
Bellflower
- Near the blue boats near Verdant Bridge, on the village’s side of the water
- Past the boat and behind the rock off the path between the Bridge and the Dojo
- In the Sunflower Grove maze
Trifoliate Orange
- Near a tree off the path from the Bridge to the Dojo (it’s in the corner of the field)
- Behind the Tech-Land Panda
Cinnamon
- In the field behind the Dojo
Peony
- Near the fishing spot past Joy Park
- In the Sunflower Grove maze