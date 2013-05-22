Shelter footage reveals the harshness of nature, the badassery of badgers

Don't let the lovely pastel colour shading and adorable badger yelps at the start of this early Shelter footage fool you. Nature is cruel, uncaring, and full of jerk birds who'll happily steal baby cubs like the diabolically hungry monsters that they are. I almost expected Werner Herzog to chime in halfway through this trailer, adding some appropriately bleak narration about the existential torment of survival.

"As the mother of a litter of cubs you are forced out from familiar and safe surroundings to find new shelter in a beautiful, but dangerous world," reads the game's description. "The harsh reality of nature plays a pivotal role in the game whilst at the same time Shelter aims to pay a homage to the great outdoors and all its imposing beauty."

Shelter is due out later this year from Pid developers Might and Delight. You can vote for it on Greenlight right now .