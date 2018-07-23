Shadow of the Tomb Raider video showcases the series' biggest ever hub

Shadow of the Tomb Raider isn't open world, but like its predecessor, it'll boast its fair share of wide open areas. Chief among these will be Paititi, a hidden city in Latin America which has been "untouched by modern culture", according to the gameplay video embedded below.

Paititi is also the biggest hub area in the series yet. In addition to picking up side quests and the location of challenge tombs, you can also interact with its barter-based economy. There are plenty of folk around, and talking to them may flesh out certain parts of the overarching story.

Not that any of this is surprising: it's a video game town with lots of busywork. But it sure looks beautiful. Check it out: