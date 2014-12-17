Shadow of Mordor 'Lord of the Hunt' DLC pack adds new warchiefs and mounts

Orc Slaying Simulator aka Shadow of Mordor gets its first major expansion today in the form of the Lord of the Hunt DLC pack. Adding what Monolith claims is "hours" of new gameplay, the DLC adds new Uruks called Beastmaster Warchiefs, who are smarter than the average Orc. Smarter, because they can ride mounts and even fight on mounts. That's quite a feat orcs. You can't help but feel a little proud for the ugly oafs.

You'll be able to fight against Beastmasters on the new Wretched Graug mounts as well, which spew toxic bile, while the new Caragath mount helps with a more stealthy approach. It all sounds very charming, with new runes, missions and challenges also in the mix.

There's also a new photo mode, which you can see in action below:

New Story & Lore – Discover more tales from Torvin, the Dwarven Hunter, as you work together to tame the beasts of Mordor and fight Sauron’s minions.

New Missions & Challenges – New Beast Hunting challenges and collectibles open up new trophies and achievements.

New Nemeses – Face off against the Beastmaster Warchiefs, powerful new Uruks who have the ability to ride monsters and engage in perilous mounted combat.

New Monsters – Ride into battle on the Wretched Graug to vomit toxin at your foes, stalk your enemies on the predatory Caragath and attack from the shadows or raise an all-consuming Ghul Horde.

New Epic Runes – Make your Mount unstoppable with five new epic Runes that make you the ultimate hunter.

Test of the Wild – Test your skills against the Beastmasters and mount your trophies on the leaderboard.

New Character Skin – Lord of the Hunt skin transform Talion into the ultimate Beastmaster.