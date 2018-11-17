Seven old-school LucasArts games just popped up on Steam

Disney has added seven old-school LucasArts games to Steam, including Sam & Max Hit the Road and Escape from Monkey Island, the fourth in the classic adventure game series.

They're all already available on GOG, but they're discounted on Steam until November 23, so this is a good time to fill in any gaps in your collection. They span a range of genres: as well as adventure games you'll find strategy game Afterlife, a pair of Indiana Jones action games and even a certain pod racer.

Here's the full list:

If you're looking for recommendations, then the first three are all great adventure games that will still hold up well today. And I'm going to be picking up Star Wars Episode 1: Racer, too—as Andy wrote in May, it's the best thing to come out of the prequel trilogy.

You can browse the full list of Lucas Arts games on Steam here, with the new ones at the top.