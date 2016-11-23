Popular

Sennheiser PC350 headset drops to $79 from $170, expires in 1 hr (updated)

By

No excuse to a typical headset.

Newegg is running a crazy good deal on Sennheiser's awesome PC350 Special Edition gaming headsets. Usually going for $130 or higher, it's going now for $79 on Newegg. Caveat is the deal is expiring in 1 hour.

We found a similar deal on Amazon, and there's no indication that it's expiring but we can't tell for sure.

Either way, Sennheiser makes some of the world's best headphones and the PC350 literally can't be beat at $79. That's a steal.

(Update: Newegg has notified us that it removed the time limit.)

Tuan Nguyen

Tuan is the Editor-in-Chief of Maximum PC, and loves all things tech. He's been building PCs and ruffling feathers in the industry for 20 years, and isn't afraid to call out bad products and services. In fact, it's very common to hear the words "this is shit" escape his lips. If you want to know if something is "Kick-Ass" or not, email or tweet him.
See comments