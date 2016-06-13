See Halo Wars 2 running on Windows 10

Earlier today at the Xbox conference, Microsoft announced that Halo Wars 2 is releasing February 21, 2017. Later in the day, 343 Industries' Dan Ayoub stopped by the PC Gaming Show to talk about the Windows 10 version and walk us through some gameplay.

According to Ayoub, Halo Wars 2 will include classic multiplayer modes "that RTS players want and expect," but also some new modes that "more casual" players should gravitate to. On balancing the hyper-competitiveness of RTSes and accessibility, he says 343 will be focusing on both experienced players and newcomers as individuals. And thankfully, whatever our experience level we won't have to put up with console controls in the PC version. Check out the full interview and gameplay above.