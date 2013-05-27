Popular

Scrolls release date announced, launch trailer shows tactical battling and sacrificial bunnies

About a minute and ten seconds into this launch trailer for Scrolls , Mojang's strategy card game, you can clearly see a player firing a catapult at a little group of bunnies. Now I know morality can be a tricky thing, but come on! What harm have bunnies ever done ? Lynched lagomorphs aside, the trailer also reveals the date of the open beta, due next week on June 3rd.

For more on the game, you can peruse Mojang's mini-guide . At least, you can when the site stops being trampled under the weight of the studio's excited fans. And if that's not enough, we took a look at the game's deck system last year .

Scrolls will be available for £13/€15/$20.

