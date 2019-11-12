Score a Legendary Overwatch skin and other cosmetics in Mercy's Recall Challenge

Blizzard's latest Overwatch short story digs into the history of Dr. Angela Ziegler, better known to fans of the game as Mercy, who finds herself working in a rundown aid camp on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt after the super-team's collapse. Entitled Valkyrie, the tale makes a few references to Sojourn, the first new character revealed for Overwatch 2, and also features appearances by Soldier: 76 and Ana, who as usual are having a rough time of things as they pursue Gabriel "Reaper" Reyes and his followers.

At the end of the story is an image of Mercy dressed up in (relatively) conventional doctor duds, which players can now acquire in Mercy's Recall Challenge, a new in-game event that kicked off today. Winning three games in Quick Play, Competitive, or the Overwatch Arcade will earn you a new player icon. Six victories will net a pair of new sprays, and for nine you'll take home the Dr. Ziegler legendary skin.

You can also score more Mercy sprays for watching Overwatch streamers on Twitch: One spray for watching two hours of streaming, two sprays for four hours, and three new sprays for six hours of viewing. "Watching" in this case is kind of a flexible concept—Jeff Kaplan isn't going to check in to make sure you're actually paying attention, or even in the room—but you will need to have your Twitch and Overwatch accounts linked, which you can take care of at twitch.tv.

Mercy's Recall Challenge is live now and runs until December 2. Now, have a look at those cosmetics:

