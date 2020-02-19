Save $740 on this tiny, RTX 2080-powered gaming desktop PC

Lenovo is still running their big Presidents Day sale where you can pick up a tiny powerhouse gaming PC, the Legion C730 Mini Gaming Cube, with an RTX 2080 and 32GB RAM for $1,739.99. There's a bunch of stuff on sale from gaming laptops to neat little notebooks that you can choose from, but the Legion C730 offers up a lot of horsepower. Plus, if you enter code EXTRA5 at checkout, you'll receive another $87 off, bringing the total price down to $1,653.99.
It has an Intel Core i9-9900K Processor, 32GB DDR4 2666MHz memory and, more importantly, an RTX 2080 graphics card. Storage-wise, the cube comes with a 1TB HDD and 512GB SDD, which is a nice amount of storage to start. Here you got a system that handles most games at 1080p/60fps with ease, along with doing decent numbers on 1440p and even some 4K gaming thanks to the RTX 2080 card.
Lenovo Legion C730 | RTX 2080 | $1,739.99 (save $740)
Score your own RTX 2080-powered gaming cube with 32GB DDR4 memory for an all-time low. Use Code EXTRA5 to get the full discount before stock runs out.View Deal
If you do more than just game, this gaming desktop makes for a nice workstation for editing or any other content creation. Though, you should consider upgrading to a larger SSD for the speed and storage since HDDs are dying off.
Our only issue with the C730 Cube is that it has no USB-C ports, but it does have 2 USB 2.0, 4 USB 3.1, and 2 USB 3.0 ports to make up for it. The strange compact design of the case makes it ideal for workspaces that don't have much room to fit a high-end gaming PC. The handle is also kinda cute, but extra unnecessary.