Save $60 on Netgear's speedy Nighthawk AX6 Wi-Fi 6 router

Have you been considering a router upgrade? If so, your best bet is to go with a Wi-Fi 6 model, otherwise known as 802.11ax. It is the latest generation of wireless, and even if you can't take full advantage of its features, you'll be prepared for when you can. The question is, which model should you buy? There are several good ones, among them Netgear's high-end Nighthawk AX6, which is on sale for $239.99 at Amazon right now.

That's $60 below its normal price, so you're saving a hefty chunk of change. Equally important, you're getting a fast router with all the bells and whistles of Wi-Fi 6.

What that really boils down to is better handling of wireless traffic and packets. Wi-Fi 6 was designed specifically to handle multiple devices at the same time, an important factor considering that practically every gadget is an internet-connected device these days.

The caveat is that Wi-Fi 6 routers work best with devices that have Wi-Fi 6 adapters. You probably don't have a lot of those. However, they are becoming more commonplace, and even if the bulk of your devices are Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) or earlier, it will handle those just as good as a Wi-Fi 5 router.

This is a dual-band router that is rated to deliver speed of up to 4,800Mbps on the 5GHz band and up to 600Mbps on the 2.4GHz band. It also features four LAN ports for wired connections, a USB 3.0 port for connecting a shared printer or storage drive, and four high-power external antennas.

Netgear makes some of the best routers for gaming. If this one is out of your price range, another one worth considering is the Nighthawk AX4. It's not on sale, but at $129.99 on Amazon, it's still relatively affordable for a Wi-Fi 6 model.