Samurai Gunn 2 is going to fight Minit and Spelunky on Steam this summer

Slashy, shooty showdown sequel Samurai Gunn 2 is coming to Steam Early Access this summer—and it's bringing a few of its indie friends along for the ride.

It's been some time since we last heard from Samurai Gunn 2. The sequel was announced by Double Fine all the way back in 2018, teasing a Switch launch in early 2019. Two years later, and we finally have a firmer idea of release, with a new trailer announcing a summer release on Steam.

If you never played the original Samurai Gunn, here's the deal. You've got a sword and three bullets. Swords will deflect swords and bullets. Now go and fight to the death with three friends. This time, you've also got a dash that'll let you avoid sword swings, but not bullets.

But Samurai Gunn 2 also arrives with the first of four "adventure" worlds, letting you and your pals fight together through 21 levels, unlocking new weapons and uncovering a mysterious curse. The game also launches with the first chapter of a 200-page comic by French artist Valentin Seiche, Trigger Soul.

Most important of all, though, is that Samurai Gunn 2 adds Spelunky 2's Ana and Minit (from Minit) as playable characters, letting you finally decide which indie darling is the best killer. You can even duke it out on a new Minit-themed lighthouse stage. The blood really pops against the monochrome rocks.

Samurai Gunn 2 hits Steam this summer, and expects to be in early access for roughly a year.