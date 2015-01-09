Saints Row Weekend Sale underway at the Humble Store

If you've been waiting for a good time to settle down in the Saints Row easy chair, you might want to direct your attention to the Humble Store, where a Saints Row Weekend Sale is happening at this very moment.

These are the deals:

75% off Saints Row IV

75% off Saints Row IV: Game of the Century Edition

75% off Saints Row IV: Game of the Century Upgrade Pack

50% off Saints Row IV: Season Pass

75% off Saints Row: The Third

75% off Saints Row: The Third - The Full Package

75% off Saints Row: Ultimate Franchise Pack

75% off Saints Row 2

50% off all other Saints Row DLC

There's obviously a lot of overlap here, so you don't need to spring for all of it if you're starting from scratch. The Ultimate Franchise Pack is $14 and includes everything in the series but the original game (which wasn't released for PC) and Gat Out of Hell (which isn't out yet).

As usual, ten percent of all sales will go to charity: the American Red Cross, Child's Play, the EFF, World Land Trust, and charity: water.

The Saints Row Weekend Sale ends at 10 am PST on January 12. And in case you've forgotten, Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell will be out on January 20.