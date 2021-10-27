Rust will legit let you build your own Frankenstein's monster for Halloween

Halloween is nearly here and lots of games are giving us treats in the form of spooky seasonal events . Jump into one of the games you play regularly and you're bound to find candy, pumpkins, and ghosts galore, plus plenty of new Halloween skins. Survival game Rust is upping the ante, though.

Yes, there will be candy hunts, costumes, and new Halloween items. But in a real ghoulish twist you'll be able to craft your own Frankenstein's Monster from spare body parts, bring it to life in your lab, and control it as it lurches around.

You can legit raise the dead. The world of Rust will be invaded by roaming NPC mummies and scarecrows, but they're not just there to scare you. Grab your favorite weapon and start killing those wandering monsters, and you'll be able to collect their legs, torsos, and heads, then bring those gruesome body parts back to your base, assemble them on a table, and bring your creation to life. Once your golem is on its feet you'll even be able to steer the shambling monster around. It's alive! It's aliiiiiive!

(Image credit: Facepunch Studios)

In addition to tampering in God's domain by raising the dead, you'll be able to express yourself artistically this Halloween. Many games are content with adding jack-o-lanterns as decorations, but Rust is truly going DIY with them. Using the new in-game pumpkin you can carve a jack-o-lantern of your very own design. And if your pumpkin turns out well, take a screenshot and post it on Twitter with the hashtag #RustHalloween. Facepunch will take a look at all the original jack-o-lantern creations and award prizes in the form of skins and Rust DLC keys. Pretty neat!

(Image credit: Facepunch Studios)

As far as the candy hunts go, you'll have three minutes to run around collecting candy during these events, which will arrive every two in-game days. The top candy gatherers will also win loot bags which can contain anything from scrap to weapons. There are even items that will help on candy hunts, like a Scarecrow Wrap that gives you 'Candy Vision' and a Pumpkin Bucket that will automatically collect the candy as you're dashing around.