Rift giveaway winners: Soul combos of choice

When it comes to what role you want to play in Rift, you've definitely got options. Thanks to the game's Soul system , classes get much more complex past the initial Warrior, Cleric, Rogue, and Mage. Now that's it's been seven days since our Rift giveaway started, it's time to say congratulations to our 25 lucky (and randomly chosen) winners. Read on to see which class combinations they prefer, and if your name is among the chosen few.
Now, if you'd like to see these players' reasoning for their optimal class, just check out the original post and hit up a little Ctrl+F action. Winners will be contacted on Monday via the email registered to their account here on the site, in order to get mailining addresses that we can send their boxed copies of the game to. Without further ado, I present to you: the winners!
Tokubetsu : Marksman, Ranger & nightblade
Calmb4tehPwn: Justicar/Shaman/Druid
Masem: Blade Dancer - Bard - Assassin
dusk1990: Nightblade, Assassin, And Marskmen
Muscovy: Mage -- Necromancer + Warlock + Pyromancer
Smy: Necromancer, Warlock, Dominator
cmoneyr: Warden + Sentinel + Purifier
Krotine: Rift Stalker, Assassin, and Nightblade
Mower: Paladin, Reaver, and Void Knight
saradomanian: Reaver+Paladin+Riftblade
Tedderz: Paladin/Warlord/Riftblade
CheexInk: Bard/Saboteur/Marksman
Razorfish: Ranger / Assassin / Bladedancer
Fawkes Allen: Bladedancer - Assassin - Riftstalker
Halc: Dominator, Warlock, and Chloromancer
aodecim: Pyromancer/Necromancer/Warlock
Blackfire1: Stormcaller, Necro, archmage
LTSlugg: Riftblade / Void Knight / Vindicator
Drewoid13: Beastmaster + Warlord + Riftblade
lokkith: Paragon/champion/reaver
RAKATIK : Nightblade + Blade Dancer + Riftstalker
TokenGinger: Purifier/Sentinel/Justicar
Tasoli: bard-blade dancer-saboteur
galackharg: champion / void knight / paragon
PieceMaker42: Champion Reaver Paladin
Quite the array of options! The Souls system definitely offers a lot of depth when it comes to role customization--we're looking forward to testing out a few of these combos ourselves this weekend. Thanks to everyone that entered, and keep trying new combinations!
Update: crimson8199 was replaced by Muscovy due to cimson's selection being an invalid option (combining two classes' souls)