Fortnite is getting a Rick and Morty crossover

Really, if you think about it, this was inevitable. Rick and Morty, the popular Adult Swim show about a drunk mad scientist, his grandson, and their increasingly bizarre and grotesque adventures through space and alternate dimensions, is getting a Fortnite crossover.

The official Fortnite Twitter has been posting new teasers in advance of season 7's debut on Tuesday, and it looks like an old friend of Rick's is going to play some sort of role.

Catalog Entry #476-122Results of transportation bot test:-Transporting various weaponry - Failed-Transporting documents & schematics - Failed-Transporting bone modification liquid - SatisfactoryNo further testing required.Full data upload- 6.8.2021

Yup, that's the butter robot from season one, episode nine: "Something Ricked This Way Comes."

Rick creates the robot mid-breakfast for the sole purpose of passing the butter, which the little guy clearly struggles to cope with once it dawns on him how... banal his life will be. Classic Rick and Morty deadpan humor, as far as the first season goes.

Anyway, Fortnite's tweet that the butter-bot has failed at transporting anything but butter, including weapons and documents. The butter robot doesn't really have a character arc beyond one or two brief scenes, but it might fit into the overall season 7 theme of alien abductions and UFOs, something that slots right into Rick and Morty's universe(s). Epic is also running an ARG of some sort that plays into the alien investigation theme.

It could also play some role in crafting. Fortnite players have been using bones from hunted animals in order to create Primal weapons with greater damage. Primal and "makeshift" weapons are going away at the end of season 6, but it could be replaced by a new type of weapon or updated crafting system.

So does this mean we'll see Rick and Morty skins or other cosmetics? Hard to say at the moment, but it looks likely since these sorts of collaborations rarely end with one meager entry. Though one wonders how the wizards at Epic will translate a very distinct art style to the Unreal Engine, as they've done for different properties before them.

