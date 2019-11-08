Have you found any of these Red Dead Redemption 2 easter eggs?

There are loads of Red Dead Redemption 2 secrets and easter eggs; it wouldn't be a Rockstar game without them. Their sprawling take on the Wild West is jam-packed with them, and players have been gradually unravelling the game's mysteries ever since its console release.

But, now that Arthur Morgan's adventure is finally on PC, could the game's expanded player base discover even more RDR2 easter eggs? I certainly wouldn't rule that out, and you can expect the very latest hidden references and secrets here. However, be warned that we're in SPOILER territory here: if you're a PC player taking their first tentative steps in the American frontier, see if you can find a few of these easter eggs yourself first. Nothing beats the rush of self-discovery. Anyway, below you'll find all the secrets I know about so far.

The best Red Dead Redemption 2 easter eggs

UFO

You can spot a UFO in Red Dead Redemption 2, but it takes a bit of work to find. Head to the small shack in New Hanover—north of Emerald Station and northeast of Heartland Overflow—and you’ll find a note inside. Climb to the top of Mount Shann to find a rock circle, then head back to the shack at night. Then you’ll see a green glow, emitted by the mysterious flying shape in the sky.

Bigfoot’s skeleton

While you’re climbing Mount Shann for the UFO rock circle, look out for a perched eagle when you hit the top. The eagle leaves, but take the path to the left and look behind the foliage. There you’ll find a cave with Bigfoot’s skeleton.

Manbearpig

Inside a shack near the Van Horn Trading Post, you’ll find a creature that looks like a frankly upsetting splice of man, bear, and pig chained to the wall. This is the Manbearpig, which you'll recognise from one of America's more subversive cartoons.

The Night Folk

RDR2 features plenty of nods to the first game and its DLC, Undead Nightmare. You can also find the Night Folk reprising their roles in secret.

Visit Bluewater Marsh at night. You may come across a crying woman or some bodies hanging from trees. Interacting with either will see Night Folk emerging from the shadows to try and kill you. If you played the DLC on console, you know what to do.

The Undead Mask

The Undead Mask from the first game's spooky expansion can also be spotted if you take a good look behind the shopkeeper in St Denis’ general store. You can’t buy it, though.

Woman in the Outhouse

If you get close to a chained-shut outhouse near Braithwaite Manor, you can hear a woman inside spouting gibberish. Take a closer look in first-person mode and the woman might try and grab you. Is she a zombie?

The Incredible Donkey Lady

The original Red Dead Redemption had a glitch where you could come across a woman with a donkey’s head. RDR2 pays homage to this strange glitch at Two Crows. Check out the horse mill and you’ll see a skeleton of a woman with what was clearly the head of a donkey.

The Strange Man

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The Strange Man from the first Red Dead Redemption is certainly true to his name. You can find him in RDR2 as well, but it takes some effort to conjure him.

The Strange Man’s cabin is located near Mattock Pond, across the Kamassa River. However, you'll only find his hat. If you come back when you hit 100% completion, the incomplete portrait will be complete, revealing The Strange Man in all his unsettling glory. And if you look in the mirror, he’ll be behind you. It’s only for a moment, but it's enough to give even the most hardened frontiersman the shivers.

The Aberdeen Pig Farm

The Pig Farm is a weird place. If you have dinner with the creepy siblings, you’ll wake in a mass grave, lucky to be alive. The Pig Farm is actually a nod to a real American family, the Benders. Around the same time in real life as RDR2 takes place, the family killed people and flung them in a ditch.

Roanoke Ghosts

If you head into Roanoke Valley late in the night, you might hear disembodied voices calling to you. This is a reference to the colony of Roanoke, where it’s said that everyone disappeared overnight, without a trace.

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford

Red Dead Redemption 2 is full of nods to seminal Western films. One mission in Chapter 2 is a near-perfect recreation of the train robbery from The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford.

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

RDR2 also includes a nod to the film O Brother, Where Art Thou?. While wandering the world, you may come across a gang of three men chained up near some railroad tracks. If you stick around and watch, you’ll see the men overpower the guards and escape, still chained, just like in the movie.

The Hobbit House

When making your way towards Bacchus Station, you’ll likely see a house built into a hill. It's an homage to Tolkien's masterful prequel, The Hobbit.

Hershel’s Farm

There’s a spot in RDR2 that resembles Hershel’s Farm from The Walking Dead. The words ‘STAY OUT PLAGUE’ are painted on the doors of the farm, which is very similar to a message a character finds in the show's pilot.

The Snake Kaa

You can find a snake that looks very much like Kaa from The Jungle Book in the forest near Lemoyne.