Red Dead Redemption 2 is Steam's game of the year 2020

Valve have announced the winners of the 2020 Steam Awards, as voted by players. In most of the categories games are eligible if they're released on Steam after November, which is why 2020's game of the year is Red Dead Redemption 2, which made it to Steam in December of 2019. Rockstar's cowboy-em-up also won the award for Outstanding Story-Rich Game, beating several popular contenders and also Detroit: Become Human.

The Labor of Love award includes games from previous years that received post-launch support players consider worth celebrating. The rest are pretty self-explanatory.

Here's the full list of winners, with the nominees in brackets.