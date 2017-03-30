Razer's 12.5-inch Blade Stealth ultrabook is on sale for $800

If you're shopping for an ultrabook but don't want to bring home a system from a bulk OEM, then check out Razer's Blade Stealth. It's a 12.5-inch ultrabook with a QHD (2560x1440) touchscreen display, and it's on sale at Amazon for $800.

Hardcore gamers will want to look elsewhere, but for playing games that aren't super taxing like Overwatch, the lack of a discrete GPU shouldn't be an issue. This particular configuration wields an Intel Core i5-7200U processor clocked at 2.5GHz (base) to 3.1GHz (turbo), with Intel HD 620 graphics.

It also has 8GB of LPDDR3-1866 memory and a 128GB solid state drive.

Other features include two USB 3.0 ports, a USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 port, and an anti-ghosting Chroma keyboard.

It's worth mentioning that the Blade Stealth supports Razer's Core accessory, which is an external box for desktop graphics cards. The idea there is that you can have desktop-class gaming at home with discrete graphics in a system that is still relatively thin and light for business trips. This is a laptop that's only 0.52 inches thick, after all.

You can grab the Razer Blade Stealth on sale here. Amazon also has a bunch of other Razer gear marked down today, which you can browse here.

