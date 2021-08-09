Razer will test its absurd RBG face masks on the public soon

Your next upgrade (Image credit: Future) Best CPU for gaming: the top chips from Intel and AMD

We first learned about the Razer Zephyr during CES 2021 when it was called Project Hazel . Zephyr is a reusable transparent N95 respirator with active ventilation, wireless auto-sterilization case, and, of course, RGB. Razer is looking to get these on faces for what they are calling a community beta test.

Razer is now referring to the Zephyr as a wearable air purifier, and it seems like it's gone through some design tweaks. For starters, it looks like Razer ditched the ear loops for over-the-head adjustable straps, which I assume is to better fit your face and makes wearing glasses a little more comfortable. I also noticed an additional vent near the chin area of the mask and a more compact design, making wearers look less like a cyberpunk criminal and more neo-punk nightclub chic.

Image 1 of 2 Razer Zephyr's current look (Image credit: RAZER) Image 2 of 2 Project Hazel CES 2021 (Image credit: RAZER)

There has been no word if some of the cooler features showcased earlier this year will be making their way into the masks during the community beta test, such as the built-in voice amp, low-light mode, and rechargeable ventilators.