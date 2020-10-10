Razer's new Sneki Snek plushie doesn't come with RGB LEDs, because he's an environmentalist

It's the ultimate in community serving 'that's not all...' announcements because, closing off the RazerCon 2020 keynote, Razer has unveiled its new, official chief mascot: Sneki Snek. You can now buy yourself a plushie version of the character which will also help save trees across the world. Seriously, the little guy's cute and into conservation too.

Back in February, Razer CEO, Min-Liang Tan, shared an image on Instagram of a potential Razer mascot created by one of its designers. The character was the first thing Razer designer, Jonas, created coming back from paternity leave and the cutesy character, which Tan then dubbed Sneki Snek, has reportedly become one of the company's most requested designs, even down to 14 actual on-human tattoos.

"With dozens of fan art submissions, homemade plushies, and even tattoos done in its honor. Sneki Snek has dominated the hearts and minds of fans everywhere and now every fan can have their very own."

Tan has been trolling folk on Facebook since March, especially on the 'Give us Sneki Snek' page, claiming that even though the "Sneki Snek plushie (which will never be made), people are already making their own?!" But that hasn't stopped Razer has also been teasing the conservation-focused plushie on Facebook for a while too.

But it's not all about giving the fans what they want—y'know, something Razer-y they can cuddle up with in bed—the company is also collaborating with Conservation International, an organisation dedicated to the conservation of nature and wildlife for people.

(Image credit: Razer)

"Razer has called upon the fans and the powers of Sneki Snek to help save at least 100,000 trees, or approximately 400 acres of forests, which endangered species depend on to survive.

"For every Sneki Snek plushie sold, a contribution will be made to Conservation International to protect ten trees across the globe."

And, obviously because he's all about environmental concerns, this is one Razer-branded product that isn't going to come emblazoned with RGB LEDs. The new Sneki Snek Plushie will be available from today, October 10, 2020, for $29.99 from Razer.com and select retailers.