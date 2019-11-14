Razer launches a gaming headset with 'expertly tuned drivers' for $129

Every so often, Razer sees fit to "Release the Kraken!," though unlike the one in Clash of the Titans, the goal is not to punish mortals by crushing them into oblivion. We hope not, anyway. Instead, Razer summoned its new Kraken Ultimate to pummel eardrums with "punchy base" and "super clear sound."

Razer's positioning the Kraken Ultimate as a higher end headset. We have not tested it ourselves, but on paper at least, it seems promising. The Kraken Ultimate uses large 50mm drivers that have been custom tuned to "produce a more natural sound" and allow users "to pick up even the slightest nuance in sound and use it to their advantage."

Some of that is marketing talk, obviously, though custom tuned drivers can be an enticing feature, depending on how they are configured. The Kraken Ultmate also supports THX Spatial Audio, which Razer says "delivers pinpoint positional accuracy greater than 7.1 surround sound."

"THX Spatial Audio optimizes the unique sound design and engineering of every game and delivers a natural listening experience by adjusting its virtual speakers to match the audio source's actual distance and location in-game. This can help to reduce brain and ear fatigue, as users are able to decipher where every sound is coming from instinctively, letting them stay focused longer—giving them the upper hand," Razer says.

From the pictures we've seen, the RGB earcups look similar to the ones on the Nari Ultimate, one of the best gaming headsets. They have cooling gel cushions and hidden eyewear channels for gamers to wear glasses.

Razer also touts a "pro-grade" microphone with active noise cancelling technology, RGB lighting, and aluminum construction.

Frequency response—20Hz to 20kHz

Impedance—32 Ω @ 1kHz

Sensitivity (@1kHz)—109dB

Input power—30mW (max)

Drivers—50mm, with neodymium magnets

Inner ear cup diameter—64mm / 2.5in

Connection type—USB digital

Cable length—1.3m / 4.27ft

Weight—275g / 0.60lbs.

The Kraken Ultimate is available now for $129.99. Giving the timing of the release, it's unlikely (though not impossible) we will see it get marked down during the Black Friday deals bonanza later this month.

Razer also announced a cheaper Kraken X USB headset. Priced at $59.99, it's not as feature rich as the Kraken Ultimate, as it trades custom tuned 50mm drivers for 40mm drivers, and drops THX Spatial Audio support in favor of 7.1 surround sound.

(Image credit: Razer)

Here are the specs at a glance:

Frequency response—20Hz to 20kHz

Impedance—32 Ω @ 1kHz

Sensitivity (@1kHz)—113dB

Drivers—40mm, with neodymium magnets

Inner ear cup diameter— 65 x 44 mm

Connection type—USB digital

Cable length—1.3m / 4.27ft

Approx. weight—275g / 0.60lbs

The Kraken X USB is available now as well.