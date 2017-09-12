Capcom confirms Okami HD for December with 4K support [Updated]

Update 2: Capcom has now officially confirmed Okami HD is heading to Europe and the US on December 12 for £15.99/$19.99.

Via the following press statement, the publisher said:

Okami HD will be compatible with Xbox One X and PS4 Pro whilst featuring stunning 4K graphics on Xbox One X, PS4 Pro and supported PC hardware.

Players will be able to choose between playing in a modern widescreen format or the original 2007 release’s 4:3 ratio. Interactive loading game screens from the original game are also included, allowing players to earn bonus demon fangs which can be traded for in-game items.

Update: Last week, a Korean ratings board listing suggested Capcom was bringing an Okami HD remake to PC (reported below). The publisher appears to have confirmed its Japanese launch date, and that it'll support both HD and 4K resolutions.

As yet, a PC variation remains unconfirmed, however Siliconera, via Ryokutya2089, reports that Okami: Zekkei will arrive in Japan on December 21, 2017. When it does it'll cost 2,990 yen plus tax—which translates to around £20/$27. A limited edition version is said to cost 4,990 yen—around £34/$45.

Again, no PC confirmation just yet but 4K support is a good indication we're in luck. I suspect we'll hear from Capcom either way soon.

Original story:

According to a new Korean ratings board listing (translated by Gematsu and a hawk-eyed NeoGAF user), Capcom is bringing an HD remake of Okami, Bayonetta creator Hideki Kamiya's Zelda-esque adventure game, to PC this year. The listing follows a recent report from Kotaku UK that Okami is coming to PS4 and Xbox One this December, so we may see the rumored remake as early as this holiday season.

Okami’s history also supports the rumor. For starters, it’s been remastered twice before—on Wii in 2008 and PS3 in 2012. And though they still went by Clover Studio at the time, Okami was developed by key staff members of Platinum Games, one of many Japanese studios whose games have enjoyed a second round of success on PC. Nier: Automata’s PC version was (and still is) a bit dodgy, but Platinum’s ports of Bayonetta and Vanquish are both exceptional, and Capcom did well by its port of Dragon's Dogma last year.

First released for PS2, Okami stars the wolf-form sun goddess Amaterasu adrift in a world styled after Japanese mythology and rendered in cel-shaded woodcut and watercolor. It plays like Nintendo's 3D Zelda adventure games of the early 2000s, but with a twist. Instead of just clawing and biting the baddies infesting the land, you use a celestial brush and a canvas interface to ink them to death, painting elegant shapes and slashes to clear puzzles and bosses.

Okami’s brush mechanic and stunning aesthetic were great even on PS2, but both would really sing on PC. The brush feels tailor-made for mouse controls and emulator screenshots show you how much potential there is in that visual style at 4K, so here’s hoping there’s truth to this rumor.

(Correction: This article previously stated that Okami is based on Chinese mythology. It is, in fact, based on Japanese shintoism and lore. We regret the error.)