Rare's Sea of Thieves gets a release window

Rare's swashbuckling Sea of Thieves went over well at E3. We got confirmation that it will come to Windows 10, but a release date has been elusive beyond '2016'. Speaking to Kinda Funny (via COG), Xbox Games' Aaron Greenberg has narrowed things down—to the start of 2017.

"Not far after [Gears of War 4] we get things like Halo Wars 2 in February and we just keep kind of cranking as we go through. Sea of Thieves is coming out in that window, Scalebound, a lot more titles..."

Check out Sea of Thieves' E3 footage if you're in any doubt as to whether the pirate's life is for you.