Rainbow Six Siege release date announced

The Division may be being held back, but Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is free to breach 'n clear your PC from October 13. That's when the multiplayer-focused tactical FPS will be released.

In recognition of this fact, here is a wholly pointless trailer.

Er, yeah, okay I guess?

Weird CG aside, Siege is an exciting prospect—a 5-vs-5 battle between two gun-toting, gadget-using teams of crims and cops.

If you want some more representative action, below you can find six-minutes of footage along with Evan's expert Siege analysis.