Rage trailer rides shotgun with first co-op footage

Rage won't be entirely playable in co-op, but there will be a series of missions running alongside the main story called "Legends of the Wasteland." When we spoke to id senior producer Jason Kim , he told us that "you're doing the same mechanics you had in your first FPS combat experience, but you're using a buddy to help you out, and the cooperative experience is telling you side-portions of the single-player campaign that you wouldn't [otherwise get.]" Also, you get to revive your friends with some sort of electric defibrilator canister that looks scarier than some of the weapons. Rage is out in less than a month, on October 4 in the US, and October 7 in Europe.