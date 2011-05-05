Rage trailer has spider sentries and kickable turrets

The latest Rage trailer ventures into a vault inhabited infested by race of mutants, quickly obliterated by the player's devastating combination of spider bots and well placed sentries. The enemy death animations are looking good, but the best bit comes five minutes in, when one of the mutants finally gets close enough to punt the portable turret as hard as he can into the ceiling. He enjoys his revenge for two whole seconds before he gets shot in the head Rage is out on September 13 in the US, and September 16 in Europe. Visit the Rage site for more on the game.