Quake Champions trailer showcases the verdant Ruins of Sarnath

Most of the recent trailers for Quake Champions have been Intense™, full of transhuman punks and edgy skaters. This latest trailer changes tack a bit: it's a comparatively serene look at the Ruins of Sarnath map, and while it still contains heavy metal guitar riffs, one shot kills and a giant bloodshot eye, it's also a decent opportunity to soak up the atmosphere.

"Time weighs heavy on the Ruins of Sarnath and nature has taken hold, dripping verdant greens into the wreckage of this ancient temple," so reads Bethesda and id Software's official notes. "Now, untold ages after they rose from the inky blackness of the Dreamlands, the Ruins of Sarnath are a blood-soaked killing field where Champions from the waking world fight to the death."

This map features in the closed beta, which is running now if you were lucky enough to gain access. Check out the Ruins of Sarnath trailer below.