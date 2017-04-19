Quake Champions trailer introduces the 'Unholy Paladin,' Galena

The latest of Bethesda's Quake Champions has been revealed as Galena, an "Unholy Paladin" and hard-hitting healer trained from early childhood by the Celebrants of Volkerh that "blood is judgment and penance is sacrifice."

The fiction behind the characters in Quake Champions doesn't have a whole lot of actual impact on the game—this isn't an RPG, you know—but Galena does bring a couple of neat tricks to the party. Her Unholy Totem, as seen in the trailer, is basically a land mine that can turn enemies into jam, but it can also be used to heal Galena and her allies. Her passive ability, Channeling, enables her to redeploy the totem faster by reducing its cooldown by five percent every time she picks up a health bubble.

"She’s not the fastest Champion in the Arenas, but she’s resilient, and with her Unholy Totem and Channeling abilities, she’s even harder to frag," Bethesda said.

Galena is playable in the Quake Champions closed beta, which is now underway. If you haven't yet signed up for it, you can do so at quake.bethesda.net. And if you have, be patient: Bethesda said the beta will be expanded to include more players "in the coming days."